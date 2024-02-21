Research Analysts Set Expectations for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $350.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.03. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $88,227,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.