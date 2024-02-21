Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Resources Connection Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

