Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 3,054 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,959. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

