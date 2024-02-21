Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 4,310 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

MS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

