Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 2,329,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,757. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

