Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 19,566,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,150,436. The company has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

