Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,995 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 7,427,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,452,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

