Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned about 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 211,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,218. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

