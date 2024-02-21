Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $918,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.21. 3,380,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $539.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.