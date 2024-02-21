Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,876,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,513,793. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

