Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 347,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Zevra Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.96% of Zevra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 167,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.78.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.