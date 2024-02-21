Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. 2,652,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,603. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

