Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 15,855 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.15. 4,526,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,333. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

