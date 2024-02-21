Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 441 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 444,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

