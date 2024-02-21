Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 5,072 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,639. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

