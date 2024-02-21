Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 709 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,022,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,018,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $61.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

