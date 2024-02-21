Reviewing True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) & Knowles (NYSE:KN)

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) and Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Nature and Knowles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get True Nature alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Knowles $707.60 million 2.14 $72.40 million $0.79 21.20

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than True Nature.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

True Nature has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for True Nature and Knowles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Knowles has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Knowles’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than True Nature.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Knowles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares True Nature and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90% Knowles 10.23% 5.28% 4.21%

Summary

Knowles beats True Nature on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Nature

(Get Free Report)

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products, electromagnetic interference filters, and RF filtering solutions that are used in applications, such as defense, medtech, and electric vehicle, as well as for communications applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications that serve the audio, hearing health, and True Wireless Stereo markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serves the ear, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through sales representatives and distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for True Nature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Nature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.