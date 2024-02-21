ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LFWD opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.02.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

