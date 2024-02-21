Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. 853,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

