Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 2,119 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of COP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.64. 4,195,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,888. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

