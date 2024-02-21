Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,895,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

