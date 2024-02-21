Rice Partnership LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 22,543,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,477,738. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

