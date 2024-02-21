Rice Partnership LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 340,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 159,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.76. 997,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,248. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.