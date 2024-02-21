Rice Partnership LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Generac by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

