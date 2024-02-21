Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

INDA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. 5,872,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

