Rice Partnership LLC Sells 4,724 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. 9,097,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,967,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

