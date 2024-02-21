Rice Partnership LLC Sells 70,114 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,114 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 627,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,782,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.