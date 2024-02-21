Rice Partnership LLC Sells 70,114 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,114 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 627,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,782,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.