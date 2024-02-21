Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Shares Up 1%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,123.44 ($26.74) and last traded at GBX 2,110 ($26.57). 6,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($26.32).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £118.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,496.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.69.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 31.25 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $11.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,907.80%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

