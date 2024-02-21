RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,553. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

