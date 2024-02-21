RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $34.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

RingCentral Price Performance

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 2,403,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

