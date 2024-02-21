RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 896,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,862 shares.The stock last traded at $32.29 and had previously closed at $30.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

