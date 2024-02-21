River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 911.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 927,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.73, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

