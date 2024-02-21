River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.26. 358,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,936. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.