River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 73.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 2,186,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,193,756. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

