River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $85.16. 1,213,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

