River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Avnet by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 192.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. 64,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

