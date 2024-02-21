River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.38 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,442 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $119,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,813,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 4,071,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

