River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twilio by 2,050.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 832,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 1,632,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,410. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,024,240 shares of company stock worth $4,554,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

