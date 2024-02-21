River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $997,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.64. 69,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

