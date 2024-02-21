River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 15,971 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Vimeo worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 425,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

