River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,581 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

SWK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.