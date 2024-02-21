River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,581 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %
SWK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
