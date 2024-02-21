River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 510 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. 707,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

