River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 729 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 201.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $419.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.39. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $439.16.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

