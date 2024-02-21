River Road Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SK Telecom by 602.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 1,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 71.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 498,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 417.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 41.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 332,845 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKM shares. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

