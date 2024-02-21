Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Robert Half has raised its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.