Rocket Pool Price Tops $27.54 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $554.64 million and $7.90 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $27.54 or 0.00053693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,141,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,141,646 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

