Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,565 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

TR stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 7,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,308. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.