Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.0 %

TRMB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,499 shares of company stock worth $479,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

