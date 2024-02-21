Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. 3,090,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.