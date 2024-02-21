Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.66. 411,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,099. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

